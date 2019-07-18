Analysts Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $51.64

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

