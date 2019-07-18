Analyzing Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Front Yard Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 19.53 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $183.01 million 3.51 -$130.84 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Maui Land & Pineapple does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Front Yard Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Volatility & Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 5.46% 2.04% 1.34% Front Yard Residential -62.28% -24.20% -5.67%

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.