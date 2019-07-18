Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Stock Price Up 50%

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 79,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

