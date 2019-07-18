Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,041. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 3.12. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aphria by 333.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the first quarter worth about $378,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Aphria during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aphria by 168.7% during the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

