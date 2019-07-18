Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.40. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,120 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 18.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Isaac Capital Group, Llc sold 149,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $11,718,368.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

