Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AAOI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.20. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

