Aragon (ANT) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $23.59 million and $137,352.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01327029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00113868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,609,241 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

