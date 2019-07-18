Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 312.33 ($4.08).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

ARW opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.48) on Monday. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.05.

In other news, insider Dave Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.