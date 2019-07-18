ATLANT (ATL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and OKEx. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $193.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.01276288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00121266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

