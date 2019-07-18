Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCEL. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

