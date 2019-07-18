ATRM (OTCMKTS:ATRM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATRM Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ATRM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.17. ATRM shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 23,773 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19.

About ATRM (OTCMKTS:ATRM)

ATRM Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells modular buildings for commercial and residential applications in the New England states. It offers multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, townhouses, and dormitories; and commercial structures, including hospitals, office buildings, and other structures.

