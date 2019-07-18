Auroracoin Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $413,050.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002964 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00101397 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005946 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00064817 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000645 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.