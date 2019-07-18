Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, 2,224 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

Azimut Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

