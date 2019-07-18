B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.36

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1249609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $301.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 253,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,742.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,088,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,190 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

