Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s products are known for accuracy, durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. The company is well poised to benefit from strong order rates for innovative water solutions, including E-Series Ultrasonic meters and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios. Management remains optimistic about the company’s prospects on the back of solid backlog and healthy customer acceptance of new products. Badger Meter aims to enhance shareholder value through organic and inorganic investments. However, higher brass input cost is likely to hurt profitability and impair its long-term growth potential to some extent. Margin woes are a perennial concern for the company. Its net margin (TTM) decreased at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2009 to 2018. The company also has a debt-laden balance sheet, which restricts its financial flexibility.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $378,920.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $567,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $303,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,651 shares in the company, valued at $365,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $1,279,032. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 88.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

