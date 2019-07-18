Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $18,606.08 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,606.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,173.46.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,900.80.

On Friday, July 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 101 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $333.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 581 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923.11.

On Monday, July 1st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,164 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,042.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,384 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,883 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,937.30.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,189 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,023.70.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

