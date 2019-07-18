Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $310.80 million and $24.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Poloniex, Kyber Network and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00271845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01301128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00120245 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,570,522 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, GOPAX, Huobi, IDCM, Liqui, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Zebpay, Cobinhood, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, CPDAX, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, WazirX, Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Upbit, BitBay, AirSwap, LATOKEN, ABCC, IDEX, Poloniex, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.