BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

