Berenberg Bank Cuts Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target to GBX 228

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSTG. Shore Capital increased their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating and a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 220.69 ($2.88).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 196.11 ($2.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.62).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

