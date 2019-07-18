Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR)

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

