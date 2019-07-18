Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.83 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $473.28 million and $27.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $27.02 or 0.00253306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Negocie Coins and TDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00742985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057669 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004205 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Huobi, Bithumb, Exmo, BitBay, C2CX, Upbit, QuadrigaCX, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, BitMarket, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Crex24, Binance, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Bleutrade, Coinone, Coinnest, Korbit, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Kucoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Ovis, BitFlip, Negocie Coins, DSX, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, Koineks, Exrates, Bitsane and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

