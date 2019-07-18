Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $5.54. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,362,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,878,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 52.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,777 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

