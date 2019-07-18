Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 55,194 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,888,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.45. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at $67,718.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Blue Apron by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Blue Apron by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

