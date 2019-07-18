Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.00

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 10861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

In related news, insider Fraser Gray bought 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,994.46 ($6,526.15).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

