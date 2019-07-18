Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2,080.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,040.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,060.52.

Booking stock opened at $1,867.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,825.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

