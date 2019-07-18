Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.98

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and traded as low as $32.49. Bouygues shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 440,966 shares.

Bouygues Company Profile (EPA:EN)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

