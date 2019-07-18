Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BWB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 892,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.43. 8,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,521. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

