Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Jabil posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $302,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,460,795. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 371,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,681,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 2,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

