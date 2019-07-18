Brokerages Expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut Shutterfly from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $835,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,845 shares of company stock worth $3,443,221. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,720,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 448,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.