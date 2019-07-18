Brokerages Expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. Chemical Financial posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemical Financial.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHFC. FIG Partners raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

CHFC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 623,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,966. Chemical Financial has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

In other news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser bought 10,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $392,204.70. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,723.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Shafer bought 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,585.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after buying an additional 185,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 792,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.