Brokerages Expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.99. 32,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,751. The stock has a market cap of $821.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.08.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.