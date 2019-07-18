Brokerages Expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.99. 32,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,751. The stock has a market cap of $821.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.08.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

