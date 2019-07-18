Brokerages Expect Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. Rudolph Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTEC. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 190,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

RTEC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 1,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. Rudolph Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.