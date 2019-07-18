Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) PT at $86.17

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. 132,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

