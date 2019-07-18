Brokerages Set Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Price Target at $8.06

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 152,255 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 831,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 304,905 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 672.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 607,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,691 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 239,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.30. Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

