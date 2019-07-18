Brokerages Set DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $40.10

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

