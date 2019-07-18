Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) PT at €7.29

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.28 ($8.47).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of FRA:DBK traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €6.98 ($8.11). The company had a trading volume of 12,585,616 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.45. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

