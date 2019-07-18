Brokerages Set Eni SpA (NYSE:E) PT at $21.50

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Santander raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ENI has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). ENI had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

