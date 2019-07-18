Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $16.27

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 57,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $218.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

