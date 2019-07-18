Brokerages Set Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) PT at CHF 89.41

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.53.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

