Brokers Set Expectations for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 825.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3,492.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Patten sold 5,000 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey R. Wold bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,407.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

