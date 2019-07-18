BTC Lite Price Reaches $0.0031 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $57,639.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.05206894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

