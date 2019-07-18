Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Can-Fite Biopharma.

Get Can-Fite Biopharma alerts:

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,046. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.