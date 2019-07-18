Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $34.21

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.17, but opened at $34.21. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 5,238,016 shares.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 162.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,780 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 470,246 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $948,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 266.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

