Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Laidlaw raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 37,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $935,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,452. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,414 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 981,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 170,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

