Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0588

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi and Coinnest. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $88.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00029113 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.01913405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, DragonEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Cryptohub, Exmo and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.