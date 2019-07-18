Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $219,024.12 in Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Catalent’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

