Centauri (CTX) Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Centauri has a market cap of $156,226.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05261853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001125 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 41,235,148 coins and its circulating supply is 40,751,494 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

