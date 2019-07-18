CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.39

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 52095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

