Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $11,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 814,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,150,434. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

