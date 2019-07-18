China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,115,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 547,533 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Bat Group had a net margin of 713.39% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

About China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

China Bat Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans, collateral-backed loans, and pledge-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services.

